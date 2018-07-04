Buthelezi: Why is govt treating traditional leaders like morons?

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the ANC-led government has failed to uphold its promise to clearly define the role of traditional leaders in the constitution.

ULUNDI - As the land imbizo called by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini continues in Ulundi, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says they want to know why the government continues to treat traditional leaders like “morons”.

On Wednesday, the Zulu nation is commemorating the torching of King Cetshwayo’s palace by British forces in 1879.

Buthelezi says Wednesday’s imbizo was deliberately chosen to coincide with this day because a new threat has arisen.

#ImbizoKaZulu [WATCH] Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says traditional leaders across the country had an Imbizo to discuss communal land tenure adding that the debate around Ingonyama doesn’t only affect the Zulu nation but all royal households. ZN pic.twitter.com/g17U9Z2Mfw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2018

He says the African National Congress-led government has failed to uphold its promise to clearly define the role of traditional leaders in the constitution.

“The Constitution recognises the existence of traditional leadership but not its form or shape. What does it mean? They have not done that.”

Earlier, the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders said former president Kgalema Motlanthe “swore at the Zulu nation” when he referred to the Amakhosi as “village tinpot dictators”.

#ImbizoKaZulu Here is the English version of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s speech. ZN pic.twitter.com/yJIxhg6RGG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2018

There have been ongoing public spats between King Goodwill Zwelithini and Motlanthe over the possible repeal of the Ingonyama Act of 1994.

Motlanthe led a high-level panel which found inconsistencies in the way government implemented its own land policies and that the act was not in line with the Constitution.

The panel's report is under review in Parliament.

At the imbizo, there has been a call for all those who arrived as indentured workers to leave the province and that the “Natal” part in the naming of KwaZulu-Natal be dropped, to remind those who aren’t from the province that they are visitors to this land.

#ImbizoKaZulu [WATCH] Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi explains how the Ingonyama Trust came into being in 1994. He says the land under this trust forms part of the heritage of the Zulu nation. ZN pic.twitter.com/dAguvQDu8T — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2018

