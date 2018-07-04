ANC-led alliance to hold long-awaited political council meeting
The ANC, Cosatu and the SACP confirmed to Eyewitness News that the alliance will meet on Sunday and Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners will finally hold its long-awaited political council meeting this weekend, the first one since Cyril Ramaphosa became president.
The ANC, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) confirmed to Eyewitness News that the alliance will meet on Sunday and Monday.
This meeting of the ANC-led alliance is very important as it will seek to strengthen relations between the organisations before next year’s general elections.
Under former president Jacob Zuma, the relationship between Cosatu, the SACP, South African National Civic Organisation and the ANC suffered immensely, forcing the alliance partners to start questioning whether the governing party is fit to lead.
The SACP even resolved to contest elections but the union was saved by the election of Ramaphosa as ANC president in December.
Alliance partners will use this meeting to raise concerns about the VAT increase, the insistence to keep Zuma on the ANC campaign trail and the retention of incompetent ministers in government.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
