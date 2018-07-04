263 land invasions recorded in WC since start of 2018

DA Chief Whip in the Western Cape Legislature Mark Wiley says the majority of these protests are being orchestrated by individuals and groups with the clear aim of destabilising the province.

CAPE TOWN - There have been 263 land invasions in the Western Cape since the start of the year.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip in the Western Cape legislature Mark Wiley has on Wednesday briefed the media on the issue.

Wiley says there have also been land grabs in towns beyond Cape Town, like Hermanus, George, Thembalethu and Riebeek-Kasteel.

“As you know, we have had a lot of these, and I just want to quantify them. We have had 87 land invasions outside the metro and 176 land invasions, that’s already increased the number of times since this report was generated.”

Over the past four months’ hundreds of protesters took to the streets and torched government infrastructure. Police arrested dozens of protesters in Hermanus, Zwelihle, George and Riebeek-Kasteel.

Meanwhile, 176 land invasions occurred in the City of Cape Town and surrounding areas.

The MEC for Human Settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela says local government will continue to manage the housing waiting list.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)