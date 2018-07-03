Zuma to still campaign for ANC despite objections from alliance partners
The governing party's alliance partners have raised concerns that deploying Jacob Zuma to campaign for the party will impact negatively on the image of the organisation.
JOHANNESBURG - As alliance partners continue to warn the African National Congress (ANC) against keeping former president Jacob Zuma on the campaign trail, the party's head of elections Fikile Mbalula says Zuma is going nowhere.
Zuma has remained active in the ANC and has even helped the party campaign ahead of the 2019 polls, despite his unceremonial recall earlier this year.
Mbalula says the ANC will continue to deploy Zuma to campaign for the party.
“Yes, we will deploy him to basically respond to the call of doing work for the organisation as a loyal and disciplined member.”
The ANC’s own research previously showed that scandals surrounding Zuma contributed to its electoral decline in the last election, but Mbalula insists Zuma hasn’t done anything to undermine the organisation.
He says the party will explain its position to its alliance partners who want Zuma off the programme.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
