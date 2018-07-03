Zane Dangor joins Lindiwe Sisulu as advisor
He will now work full time as an advisor to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu.
JOHANNESBURG – More than a year after resigning as Director General of the Department of Social Development, Zane Dangor is back in government.
He resigned last April after clashing with then social development minister Bathabile Dlamini over the delay in dealing with the social grants crises at the time, he later told an inquiry that Dlamini created those delays.
Dangor is not new to the international stage and has represented South Africa on a number of forums across the world.
He said his role as advisor to Sisulu is a right fit.
“We’ve been in discussions on and off and finally decided that it’s actually time to make the move.”
Dangor will be in Sisulu's office full time.
He says he brings to his new role experience in dealing with negotiations on an international stage and knowledge in international law.
“What I bring is a legal perspective on the international law.”
Dangor joins former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Menzi Simelane who is also one of Sisulu's advisors.
