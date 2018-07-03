You might not be able to access Uber services today
Uber drivers plan to go offline in Cape Town and the service could also be down in some cities, like Johannesburg, on Tuesday amid a national shutdown.
CAPE TOWN - Uber drivers in Cape Town plan to go offline on Tuesday as part of a national shutdown.
Last week, a demonstration by Uber and Taxify drivers in Green Point led to scuffles with traffic officers.
Four people were arrested. They were protesting over fare hikes and the ongoing impoundment of their vehicles due to permit issues.
Uber driver Derick Ongansie says: “The Cape Town drivers will be supporting the call for action in solidarity with the rest of the country by staying offline for 24 hours. There will be no visible protest.”
The e-hailing service could also be down in other cities, like Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Bhatuka Mbelengwa, who represents a group of Uber and Taxify drivers in Gauteng, says drivers are unhappy with management structures.
“We want a seat as drivers on the board of directors of these companies. Essentially we fund the vehicles, we pay for our own training, we ensure we’re compliant and pay our own insurance. We need a voice and think we deserve a seat on the board of directors of these companies.”
The drivers say they will be marching from Zoo Lake in Johannesburg and plan to hand over a memorandum at the companies' offices.
Uber says it's investigating whether the disgruntled drivers are indeed part of their platform.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.