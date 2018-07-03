You might not be able to access Uber services today

Uber drivers plan to go offline in Cape Town and the service could also be down in some cities, like Johannesburg, on Tuesday amid a national shutdown.

CAPE TOWN - Uber drivers in Cape Town plan to go offline on Tuesday as part of a national shutdown.

Last week, a demonstration by Uber and Taxify drivers in Green Point led to scuffles with traffic officers.

Four people were arrested. They were protesting over fare hikes and the ongoing impoundment of their vehicles due to permit issues.

Uber driver Derick Ongansie says: “The Cape Town drivers will be supporting the call for action in solidarity with the rest of the country by staying offline for 24 hours. There will be no visible protest.”

The e-hailing service could also be down in other cities, like Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Bhatuka Mbelengwa, who represents a group of Uber and Taxify drivers in Gauteng, says drivers are unhappy with management structures.

“We want a seat as drivers on the board of directors of these companies. Essentially we fund the vehicles, we pay for our own training, we ensure we’re compliant and pay our own insurance. We need a voice and think we deserve a seat on the board of directors of these companies.”

The drivers say they will be marching from Zoo Lake in Johannesburg and plan to hand over a memorandum at the companies' offices.

Uber says it's investigating whether the disgruntled drivers are indeed part of their platform.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)