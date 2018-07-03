Western Cape’s average dam level now at 41,5%

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Western Cape’s average dam level now at 41,5%

Collective dam levels have increased by more than 5% over the past week, bumping up levels to just over 41%.

FILE: Western Cape dam levels have risen to above 30%. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Western Cape dam levels have risen to above 30%. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Heavy downpours in recent days have brought about much-needed relief for the Western Cape's dam system.

The provincial Local Government and Environmental Affairs Department says major dam levels have all increased by more than 5 percentage points in the past week.

The average dam level is 41,5% this week, compared to 36,2% a week ago.

Cape Town catchment dams are currently 48,3% full, the Berg River dam level stands at about 66% and the Olifants River catchment levels are recorded at just over 68%.

But the Gouritz water catchment area hasn't improved and is just over 19% full. This dam supplies water to the Klein Karoo area.

Local government’s James-Brent Styan says: “The average levels for dams in the province currently stands at 41,5%. Last year at this time we were at 23,6%. So it’s quite better. But two years ago we were at 46%, so we’re not where we were two years ago.”

Officials are, however, continuing to encourage residents to keep up water-saving efforts, as the drought is still considered to be in effect in parts of the province.

These are the Cape Town dam levels recorded on 2 July for the past 5 years. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA