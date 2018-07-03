Western Cape’s average dam level now at 41,5%
Collective dam levels have increased by more than 5% over the past week, bumping up levels to just over 41%.
CAPE TOWN - Heavy downpours in recent days have brought about much-needed relief for the Western Cape's dam system.
The provincial Local Government and Environmental Affairs Department says major dam levels have all increased by more than 5 percentage points in the past week.
The average dam level is 41,5% this week, compared to 36,2% a week ago.
Cape Town catchment dams are currently 48,3% full, the Berg River dam level stands at about 66% and the Olifants River catchment levels are recorded at just over 68%.
But the Gouritz water catchment area hasn't improved and is just over 19% full. This dam supplies water to the Klein Karoo area.
Local government’s James-Brent Styan says: “The average levels for dams in the province currently stands at 41,5%. Last year at this time we were at 23,6%. So it’s quite better. But two years ago we were at 46%, so we’re not where we were two years ago.”
Officials are, however, continuing to encourage residents to keep up water-saving efforts, as the drought is still considered to be in effect in parts of the province.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
