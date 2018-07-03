Wellington man arrested after missing woman’s body found

Chantelle Matthyssen (21) was last seen on 23 June when she left her home. Her body was found under branches on a farm in Wellington on Monday.

The Kuils River woman disappeared after she went to Wellington for a job allegedly organised by a family friend.

Matthyssen was last seen on 23 June when she left her home. Her body was found under branches on a farm in Wellington on Monday.

The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation and a post-mortem still has to be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

Shortly after the grim discovery, Wellington detectives arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with her murder.

He's expected to appear in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)