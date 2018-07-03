Wellington man arrested after missing woman’s body found
Chantelle Matthyssen (21) was last seen on 23 June when she left her home. Her body was found under branches on a farm in Wellington on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The body of a 21-year-old woman has been found in Wellington.
Chantelle Matthyssen's body was found on a farm in the Boland town on Monday.
The Kuils River woman disappeared after she went to Wellington for a job allegedly organised by a family friend.
Matthyssen was last seen on 23 June when she left her home. Her body was found under branches on a farm in Wellington on Monday.
The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation and a post-mortem still has to be conducted to determine the cause of her death.
Shortly after the grim discovery, Wellington detectives arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with her murder.
He's expected to appear in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
