WC premier hopeful Alan Winde outlines plans for province
The MEC for Economic Opportunities says he believes he has the ability to innovate and bring about the changes needed to build on the province’s already good performance.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier hopeful Alan Winde says jobs, safety and the local economy will be among his key focus areas if he’s chosen as the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s candidate to run in the 2019 elections.
The MEC for Economic Opportunities is among seven candidates to be interviewed by the party.
Winde says he believes he has the ability to innovate and bring about the changes needed to build on the province’s already good performance.
With almost two decades of experience at a provincial level, Winde has also served in the finance portfolio.
He says citizen and business confidence are under pressure, and the province is witnessing regular unrest and protest action.
Winde says while he expects the politics of the day to have an effect on the DA ahead of next year’s polls, the party is not shying away from doing the right thing.
“Politics in general is tough but specifically at the moment - the land debate, the economy, our transport systems in the Western Cape, of course, water and drought management are big issues.”
Winde will be up against prominent politicians, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and MP David Maynier to be the DA’s premier candidate.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
