[WATCH LIVE] Free State public hearing on land expropriation
Parliament's constitutional review committee is hearing from ordinary South Africans among others their views on the proposed move.
JOHANNESBURG - Hearings on changing the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation are underway Free State today.
Parliament's constitutional review committee is hearing from ordinary South Africans among others their views on the proposed move.
The decision to hold public hearings follows a mandate by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 and other clauses is necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation.
