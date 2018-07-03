[WATCH LIVE] Free State public hearing on land expropriation

Parliament's constitutional review committee is hearing from ordinary South Africans among others their views on the proposed move.

JOHANNESBURG - Hearings on changing the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation are underway Free State today.

The decision to hold public hearings follows a mandate by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 and other clauses is necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation.