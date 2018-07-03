[WATCH] Armed men followed cash van before robbing guards
The police are searching for several gunmen who drove a white BMW X5 and a silver Ford Ranger following Monday’s robbery in Hammanskraal.
JOHANNESBURG - A video has emerged on social media showing how a cash-in-transit van was followed into a business premise in northern Gauteng before the guards were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.
In June, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced a new strategy to crack down on aggravated robberies.
The surveillance video shows a worker opening a large gate to allow an armoured vehicle onto the business premises but before he can close it, a white BMW X5 also drives in.
The worker then closes the gate, but soon realises what is happening and flees as the robber’s accomplices arrive in a silver bakkie.
The police’s Vish Naidoo said: “The security guard was at this particular liquor store, collecting money when he was confronted by a group of armed men. They held him at gunpoint and robbed him for an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.”
Naidoo says no arrests have been made and he’s asked the public for information.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
