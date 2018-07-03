Visitors flock to snow-covered Ceres

Visitors have braved the cold, the long drive and traffic along the route, saying it was all worthwhile seeing how the area has transformed into a winter wonderland.

CAPE TOWN - There's nothing but laughter, smiles and the chattering of teeth coming from young and old visiting the snow-covered town of Ceres.

People have come from near and far to catch a glimpse of the snow in Ceres which is covering the mountain and farming areas.

Some came dressed in multiple layers of clothing, while others packed full picnic baskets with warm cups of coffee to keep the cold at bay.

Families engaged in snowball fights and built snowmen with banana mouths, orange eyes and arms made of wooden sticks.

Eloise Cronje from Paarl says the snow is a beautiful sight and despite the cold she is enjoying every moment.

“It’s been excitement since we left this morning… It’s been an amazing day.”

Megan Geland says she looked forward to seeing the snow because it’s rare.

“We are excited about the snow. We built a snowman.”

#CeresSnow Children having fun and engaging in snow fights in Ceres. KP pic.twitter.com/PMr2TtoSq2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 3, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)