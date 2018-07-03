Visitors flock to snow-covered Ceres
Visitors have braved the cold, the long drive and traffic along the route, saying it was all worthwhile seeing how the area has transformed into a winter wonderland.
CAPE TOWN - There's nothing but laughter, smiles and the chattering of teeth coming from young and old visiting the snow-covered town of Ceres.
Visitors have braved the cold, the long drive and traffic along the route, saying it was all worthwhile seeing how the area has transformed into a winter wonderland.
People have come from near and far to catch a glimpse of the snow in Ceres which is covering the mountain and farming areas.
#CeresSnow People enjoying the snow in Ceres this afternoon. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/DQEcZ92keB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 3, 2018
Some came dressed in multiple layers of clothing, while others packed full picnic baskets with warm cups of coffee to keep the cold at bay.
Families engaged in snowball fights and built snowmen with banana mouths, orange eyes and arms made of wooden sticks.
Eloise Cronje from Paarl says the snow is a beautiful sight and despite the cold she is enjoying every moment.
“It’s been excitement since we left this morning… It’s been an amazing day.”
Megan Geland says she looked forward to seeing the snow because it’s rare.
“We are excited about the snow. We built a snowman.”
#CeresSnow Children having fun and engaging in snow fights in Ceres. KP pic.twitter.com/PMr2TtoSq2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 3, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Culpable homicide: Gerrie Nel believes there’s strong case against Duduzane Zuma
-
Kentucky woman posing with slain giraffe sparks online outrage
-
Western Cape’s average dam level now at 41.5%
-
Stop inquiries or face legal action - Moyane tells Ramaphosa
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
-
‘Prices keep going up, but salaries aren't increasing'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.