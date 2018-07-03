Uber drivers take concerns to headquarters

Uber drivers are protesting against the increasing number of drivers added on the service, which they say has affected their profits.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of striking Uber partnered drivers are making their way to the company’s head office in Sandton to hand over a memorandum.

They’re protesting against the increasing number of drivers added on the service, which they say has affected their profits.

Some Uber drivers in Cape Town are also demonstrating in solidarity and say they’ll be offline for 24 hours. Uber, however, says it’s only aware of a small group of driver-partners who plan on going offline on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

Uber drivers have left Zoo Lake and are heading towards the company’s headquarters in Sandton.

They’ve claimed commuters have been urged to make alternative transport arrangements, saying they’ll be offline for most of the day.

The disgruntled drivers say they deserve to be represented on the board of the company.

Uber says it respects the driver's decision and management is available to speak to them on any issue.

A statement reads: “We respect driver-partners as valuable partners with a voice and a choice and we want driver-partners to feel they can talk to us about anything at any time. Drivers are diverse in how they use the Uber app and it would be difficult for an individual or group to holistically represent every driver on the app.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

[WATCH] #UberStrike Hundred of Uber drivers marching here in Sandton to the Uber offices. They are demanding their voices be heard by management. [KS] pic.twitter.com/BfZ6paTWBm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 3, 2018