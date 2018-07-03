Tough days ahead: Public warned to expect more food price hikes

The cost of living is going up and according to some economists, it's increasing at a rate that's higher than salary increases.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have been urged to fill up their tanks before another fuel price hike kicks in at midnight - just one of many increases that come into effect this month.

Consumers are expected to fork out more for petrol, municipal rates and eventually, food in the coming months.

The Energy Department has announced that from Wednesday 93 octane will cost 23 cents more, while 95 octane goes up by 26 cents per litre.

Diesel will also go up by between 24 cents and 26 cents a litre while illuminating paraffin increases by between 22 cents and 30 cents.

The cost of living is going up and according to some economists, it's increasing at a rate that's higher than salary increases.

Petrol has now hit the R16 mark per litre.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard says they are concerned.

“Going forward, we’d like to see some reconsideration on the fuel levy, the amounts that are paid and if they do increase that they’re in line with inflation.”

At the same time, researcher Julie Smith, who compiles data on food prices, says food is also expected to go up.

“Between September and June, the food basket for low-income households has increased by 7%. So, we could be looking at an extra 5%.”

The advice from the experts is to cut back on luxury items and non-essentials.

WATCH: Getting ready for price increases in July

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)