Taxify addressing drivers’ concerns
JOHANNESBURG - Taxify says it is addressing the concerns of its drivers, some of whom were offline on Tuesday as part of an e-hailing service protest.
Drivers marched to Uber’s headquarters in Sandton on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum.
Taxify says it has met with drivers to hear their concerns and it is already started implementing operational changes to address them.
The taxi service app says the three main issues for drivers are safety, increasing revenue and reducing daily costs.
Taxify country manager Gareth Taylor says trip fares have been increased to accommodate the rising petrol price.
“We’re working on ways for drivers to be able to get a more affordable vehicle. If they can save R2,000 a month on vehicles ... surely they can be getting cash rewards for fuel as well as speaking to telecom providers.”
Taxify has integrated its app with a safety feature for emergency help based on their location - and is in the process of organising armed response for drivers in danger.
In response to the protest, Taxify says it was business as usual at the beginning of the day but the intimidation of drivers by protesters is likely to have forced some to go offline.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
