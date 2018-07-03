‘Stop lying’: Residents outraged over JHB power outages

Load rotation in Johannesburg may become more frequent as City Power apparently struggles with maintenance.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents have rubbished the City of Johannesburg’s claim that ageing infrastructure is to blame for power outages.

South Africans have experienced load shedding which is implemented nationwide, but load rotation in Johannesburg may become more frequent as City Power apparently struggles with maintenance.

MMC for Environmental and Infrastructure Nico de Jager says maintenance will continue under strict measures.

“That should only happen late at night and during the early hours of the morning when the demand for electricity is lower.”

An Eldorado Park resident, however, says the city is being dishonest.

“Nico, stop lying to the community. At the end of the day, your people are coming with technical things. You don’t realise that there are elderly people in their homes.”

Another resident says he doesn’t believe the city.

“We hear more lies, more lies and more lies. Our infrastructure is just as bad.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)