Stop inquiries or face legal action - Moyane tells Ramaphosa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Stop inquiries or face legal action - Moyane tells Ramaphosa

Tom Moyane is demanding that Cyril Ramaphosa stop the Sars inquiry as well as the disciplinary inquiry that the embattled tax boss faces.

FILE: FILE: Suspended South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane on 18 September 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: FILE: Suspended South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane on 18 September 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has been given an ultimatum by Tom Moyane to stop the inquiries he faces by no later than 4 pm on Friday or face legal action.

Moyane faced a blow on Monday when retired Judge Robert Nugent rejected his demands that the South African Revenue Services (Sars) inquiry be halted.

He also made the same demand for his disciplinary inquiry headed by Advocate Azhar Bham.

In a letter addressed to Ramaphosa on Monday night, Moyane’s lawyer demands that the president stop the Sars inquiry into tax administration and governance as well as the disciplinary inquiry that the embattled tax boss faces.

Moyane claims both inquiries are unfair, irrational and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

He further demands that Ramaphosa remove Professor Michael Katz from the Sars commission.

The suspended commissioner also wants his disciplinary inquiry not to rely on an affidavit filed by Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Moyane’s legal team says if Ramaphosa refuses to meet their demands they will approach the High Court or the Constitutional Court to seek an urgent interdict.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA