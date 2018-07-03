Stop inquiries or face legal action - Moyane tells Ramaphosa

Tom Moyane is demanding that Cyril Ramaphosa stop the Sars inquiry as well as the disciplinary inquiry that the embattled tax boss faces.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has been given an ultimatum by Tom Moyane to stop the inquiries he faces by no later than 4 pm on Friday or face legal action.

Moyane faced a blow on Monday when retired Judge Robert Nugent rejected his demands that the South African Revenue Services (Sars) inquiry be halted.

He also made the same demand for his disciplinary inquiry headed by Advocate Azhar Bham.

In a letter addressed to Ramaphosa on Monday night, Moyane’s lawyer demands that the president stop the Sars inquiry into tax administration and governance as well as the disciplinary inquiry that the embattled tax boss faces.

Moyane claims both inquiries are unfair, irrational and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

He further demands that Ramaphosa remove Professor Michael Katz from the Sars commission.

The suspended commissioner also wants his disciplinary inquiry not to rely on an affidavit filed by Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Moyane’s legal team says if Ramaphosa refuses to meet their demands they will approach the High Court or the Constitutional Court to seek an urgent interdict.

