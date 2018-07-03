Launching a travel safe campaign, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu cited the example of the 51 South Africans who were held in China for falling foul of local visa regulations.

PRETORIA - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has launched a travel safe campaign to make South African travellers aware of their right and the help they can expect from their officials abroad.

Sisulu says 49 of the South Africans held in China have returned home safely. Two have remained in custody because they are suspected of having acted as recruiters.

Sisulu says South Africans cannot expect favoured treatment abroad. They just abide by local laws.

They should familiarise themselves with political, economic, financial and cultural conditions in the countries of their destination.

They should also establish the whereabouts of South African representatives abroad and carry details of next-of-kin at all times.

