Shabangu heads to Labour Court to stop Sassa workers strike
They held a demonstration outside the social security agency's headquarters in Pretoria on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu will approach the Labour Court on Tuesday morning as she tries to stop a strike by South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees.
Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) held a demonstration outside the agency's headquarters in Pretoria on Monday, demanding salary increases and relief for other issues.
The PSA’s Ivan Fredericks says they will not back down on their demands and plan to intensify the strike nationwide.
“We know when we go to the courts, the victory will be ours. It’s just time wasting and services are being withheld.”
Fredericks says they want Shabangu to meet with the association and negotiate in good faith.
“The demands need to be negotiated upon.”
The PSA says while it's aware of the impact the strike will have on the country's most vulnerable citizens, they've been left with no other option.
“It has an effect on the most vulnerable people in our country, but at least the minister must also be aware of that. We do not do this because we’d love to do it. We do it because it’s our right and our plea for them to hear the voice of the people.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
