Search still on for 3 people washed away on Rawsonville farm

Eight people were on a tractor-trailer which was washed away while crossing a bridge on the Jan du Toit River.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are still searching for three people washed away on a Rawsonville farm.

Eight people were on a tractor-trailer which was washed away while crossing a bridge on the Jan du Toit River on Sunday and three of them died while two were rescued.

Provincial disaster management head Colin Deiner says two children were rescued.

“In the Breede River Municipality, a tractor-trailer was washed away while it was crossing the Jan du Toit River in Groenvlei. Three adults and five children were in the vehicle."

He says a storm which hit the Western Cape this week, caused flooding in Avian Park, Zwelethemba and Roodewal.

Trees were blown over in Franschhoek, while damage to a house in Cloetesville was also reported.

In Cape Town, about 4,000 homes were affected by flooding.

WATCH: Capetonians endure a cold snap

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)