Sassa strike puts grant payments at risk, court told
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu’s lawyers have told the court Sassa and the minister should be granted the urgent interdict because its capacity to distribute social grants is being put at risk.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu's lawyers have argued in the Labour Court that the strike by disgruntled SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees will have an impact on the agency's constitutional obligation to administer the payment of grants.
Shabangu has filed an urgent application aimed at stopping the strike by members affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA).
Workers are demanding salary hikes.
Lawyers representing Shabangu have argued the wage strike by employees is being misdirected because Sassa does not have the power to determine the salaries of workers.
They’ve told the court that the Public Service and Administration Minister, in consultation with the Minister of Finance and Shabangu, must determine the human resources structure and remuneration of staff at Sassa.
The legal representatives say as essential service employees, they're breaking the law through their illegal work stoppage.
