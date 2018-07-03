Sassa beneficiaries could wait at least 3 days to access grants
The glitch lead to some people returning empty-handed from pay points and ATMs on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Sassa says it could take at least three days for beneficiaries to receive their social grants following a "systems failure".
The glitch led to some people returning empty-handed from pay points and ATMs on Monday.
Beneficiaries have been issued new cards that should allow them to access their grants from Sassa and the Post Office. Officials are hopeful the system will run better in future.
Sassa acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu says the payment system crashed due to pressure from the number of beneficiaries who were trying to access their money.
Mahlangu says another contributing factor was that some pay points have not yet changed over to the new payment system.
“Some retail merchants have not actually updated their account verification number, so that also resulted in it.”
Mahlangu says tests were conducted before the new cards were distributed to beneficiaries.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
