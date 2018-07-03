Protesting Uber drivers slam 'arrogant, highly unwilling' management
JOHANNESBURG - Striking Uber drivers who marched to the firm’s headquarters on Tuesday say they’ll be offline on Wednesday as well.
Those protesting have handed over a memorandum to a representative from Uber, which was signed and received on Tuesday afternoon.
The drivers have made several demands, including that trip prices be increased with a flat rate of R50.
Angry Uber drivers have criticised management, saying the firm’s executives are arrogant and slow to respond to the needs of operators.
Those marching stood for a few hours outside the Uber premises before their memorandum was received by the company’s regional security manager for Africa Deon du Toit.
A spokesperson for the Uber drivers' general task team Vhatuka Mbelengwa said: “Uber was forced by the South African police to send out management to come to receive the memorandum. They were highly unwilling, they came out to receive it under duress.”
Mbelengwa says it’s important that they continue to mobilise all drivers to participate in the strike.
Uber, meanwhile, says it respects the rights of the drivers who’ve decided to protest.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
