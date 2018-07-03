‘Prices keep going up, but salaries aren't increasing'

The fuel hike is just one of the many increases that consumers face, municipal rates have gone up and food will eventually increase in the coming months.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - As motorists fill their tanks before the latest fuel price hikes kick in, South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu) says the working class will bear the brunt of the increases.

From the stroke of midnight, 93 octane will cost 26 cents more, while 95 is going up 23 cents per litre.

You'll also have to fork out up to 26 cents more for diesel, while illuminating paraffin is going up between 22 and 30 cents.

Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi says the major concern is that salaries aren't going up.

“If you see a decline in the wages, can you imagine what will be the impact of the petrol increase a few weeks ago and tonight?”

The fuel hike is just one of the many increases that consumers face, municipal rates have gone up and food will eventually increase in the coming months.

MOTORISTS REACT TO LATEST PETROL INCREASE

While the latest fuel price hikes will kick in at midnight, many Johannesburg motorists say they're feeling the pinch.

“It keeps on going up [and] salaries are not getting more, we are sitting in a tough space,” said one man.

Another motorist said: “For now it’s school holidays, we’re trying to budget things for kids. And trying not to take them too far and not spending too much on petrol. Obviously, with the price going up, it has affected us.”

“I would love it if our public transport was actually much better, but I prefer to use my own vehicle,” said another.

“I use a car almost every day, so the money I’m spending on petrol is too much. It’s a lot of money.”

CAPETONIANS ADD

Motorists in Cape Town say the fuel price increase will have a devastating effect on their monthly budget.

Many motorists have told Eyewitness News they simply cannot afford another increase. They say food and travelling expenses are already at an all-time high.

“I feel very sad because it’s expensive and we can’t afford it anymore… I think the government needs to think of something else,” said one motorist.

Another said: “I think it’s insane and we are being exploited. I also think that this is daylight robbery. Now there’s another increase, so it will be difficult for us to use our motor vehicles, otherwise, we are forced to use public transport.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)