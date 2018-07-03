NW Health MEC slams DA over call to sell scrapped ambulances

In the statement, the DA said the department could auction off the vehicles and use the proceeds to purchase much-needed ambulances in North West.

JOHANNESBURG - North West MEC for Health Magome Masike says a statement by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on the sale of scrapped ambulances parked at a Vryburg depot is misguided and shows the party has no understanding of the government processes.

In the statement published on Monday, the opposition said the department could auction off the vehicles and use the proceeds to purchase much-needed ambulances in the province.

Masike’s spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said: “They have no understanding of how the government works. The scrapped ambulances belong to the Department of Community Safety and Transport. They do not sell them and send money back to the Department of Health. The money is sent to the Treasury, and the Treasury decides how to allocate those funds.”

Lekgethwane says they have purchased 40 new ambulances which will alleviate pressure on emergency services.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)