NPA: Duduzane Zuma faces two counts of culpable homicide
The former president’s son collided with a taxi on the M1 highway in 2014 which led to the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.
PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed that Duduzane Zuma now faces two counts of culpable homicide and has been summonsed to appear in court next month.
While Dube died on the scene, Mashaba is believed to have died in hospital several weeks later.
The NPA had initially declined to prosecute Zuma, despite a court finding that there was sufficient evidence to suggest his negligent actions led to the deadly car crash.
The NPA reviewed the case after AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit announced its intention to pursue the matter.
The authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane says: “We can confirm Mr Zuma has been summonsed to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on 12 July. He is charged with two counts of culpable homicide.”
Zuma’s attorney had maintained that his client will appear in court if he is summonsed.
