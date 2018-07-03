Nene: Sars will prioritise compliance over tax collection
The revenue service launched tax season at its Alberton campus on Monday where Nene and acting Commissioner Mark Kingon announced a collection target of R1.3 trillion.
JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says South African Revenue Services (Sars) will prioritise compliance over collections this tax seasons.
Taxpayers with a single annual income of over R350,000 are compelled to submit their returns.
Nene says tax season closes in October.
“It is about compliance... It’s about all taxpayers complying to submit their returns.”
