Mixed views mark second day of land reform hearings in Free State
A parliamentary delegation is in Welkom on Tuesday for oral submissions on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.
JOHANNESBURG - The second day of land hearings in the Free State has been characterised by mixed views on the issue.
The committee is on a roadshow across the country until August.
The city hall is full to capacity in Matjhabeng Municipality, where members of the public have gathered to give and to hear submissions on the expropriation of land without compensation.
A man says it cannot be right that in the Free State there are farmers who have shelter for their animals, but people remain homeless.
Another farmer has questioned what the government is planning to use the land for.
As submissions are expected to continue throughout the afternoon, law enforcement is maintaining a heavy presence around the hall.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
