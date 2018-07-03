Mbalula: Intraparty squabbles led to ANC's electoral decline

Several ANC provincial and regional structures are in a dire state with party members divided and fighting battles in court.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) head of elections Fikile Mbalula has mentioned internal squabbles as one of the factors that led to the party's electoral decline in the last local and national elections.

The ANC has been holding manifesto workshops in a bid to develop a final manifesto for the 2019 elections.

Several ANC provincial and regional structures are in a dire state with party members divided and fighting battles in court.

Mbalula was speaking on the Cape Talk and Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser show on Tuesday.

“Our own intraparty squabbles and also undermining of democratic processes in the organisation of election of public representatives, we aided the opposition. But the other decline is because there was a split in the party.”

When asked about comments made by Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte, Mbalula explained she wasn’t speaking on behalf of the party when she told the Sunday Times that Tony Yengeni was wrongfully convicted of fraud in 2003.

Duarte told the paper that Yengeni’s only fault was failing to declare a discount he received on a luxury Mercedes Benz 4x4. Yengeni was sentenced to four years in prison but only served four months.

Mbalula said Duarte was debating the merits of the case.

“The ANC has always upheld the rule of law. Jesse was not speaking on behalf of the African National Congress; she was expressing her views.”

The ANC has been criticised for its decision to appoint Yengeni as chair of a working group focusing on crime and corruption.