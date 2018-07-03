[LISTEN] Moyane's lawyer plans to approach Ramaphosa to halt Sars inquiry

Radio 702 | This comes after retired Judge Robert Nugent rejected a demand that it be halted or that Professor Michale Katz be removed from advising the probe.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) head Tom Moyane is taking his fight to have the Sars inquiry halted to the president.

After a schooling in law from Nugent, Moyane’s legal team says they will now approach the president to intervene.

His lawyer Eric Mabuza said President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Nugent and they would request him to halt the Sars inquiry.

