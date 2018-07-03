[LISTEN] 'Many use drugs to try & deal with issues, it occurs in all industries'

Radio 702 | The entertainer-turned-entrepreneur Kabelo Mabalane spoke to Talk Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser about his inspiring story and what the future holds.

JOHANNESBURG - Multi-platinum-selling kwaito musician and entrepreneur Kabelo Mabalane shares his journey from being a musician, through his remarkable journey to health and sobriety from drug addiction.

Mabalane, who’s was part of the legendary local kwaito music group TKZee, has shared more insight on his memoir I Ran For My Life: My Story, which was co-written by Nechama Brodie.

Mabalane spoke to Talk Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser about his story, as well as what the future holds.

“It's not about the music business. People do drugs and abuse drugs because they're trying to deal with whatever issue. That happens across all industries.”

