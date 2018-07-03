Limpopo MEC Onicca Moloi resigns
Premier Mathabatha has appointed Limpopo Treasury MEC Rob Tooley to replace Moloi until the position is filled.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha has accepted the resignation of MEC for Sport, Arts, and Culture Onicca Moloi.
Moloi resigned after the African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo slammed her for Facebook posts where she criticised people she called "Masana bishops" while suggesting her intention was to resign.
Masana is a lodge in the province which is allegedly visited by some ANC members.
Spokesperson Kenny Mathivha said: “She is leaving at a time when she has been performing extremely very well in her portfolio. She resigns with immediate effect.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
