Lawyer: Rape accused Verulam father a victim of police brutality
The defence has also questioned the State’s reliance on only the victim’s testimony and whether the police had been biased in their line of questioning when gathering evidence from potential witnesses.
DURBAN - The defence lawyer for a man accused of raping his stepdaughter over a five-year period in Verulam has argued that his client should be released on bail because he’s been the victim of police brutality and intimidation.
The 43-year-old man has appeared in the Verulam Family Court on charges of sexual grooming, rape, sexual assault, exposing a child to pornographic material and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The suspect was handcuffed a few weeks ago after his now 10-year-old stepdaughter escaped their Verulam home.
Please be advised the following details may be upsetting to sensitive readers.
Defence lawyer Mondli Mthethwa has spent a significant amount of time of his cross-examination of investigating officer Nevarge Lutchminarain trying to argue that the State’s case is weak.
Earlier, the State alleged that the 10-year-old child had been the victim of rape and sexual assault around 900 times in the five-year period, which means she was attacked every second day.
The defence has also questioned the State’s reliance on only the victim’s testimony and whether the police had been biased in their line of questioning when gathering evidence from potential witnesses.
Mthethwa managed to have Lutchminarain concede that his testimony about alleged threats, made to the victim by the accused, have not been put in writing and signed under oath by his client.
Instead, the defence says their client will argue he’s the victim and that the case against him is fabricated.
The case has been postponed to Thursday, where the defence will have to argue why there are exceptional circumstances that warrant the accused’s released.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Kentucky woman posing with slain giraffe sparks online outrage
-
Western Cape’s average dam level now at 41.5%
-
Zuma to still campaign for ANC despite objections from alliance partners
-
Stop inquiries or face legal action - Moyane tells Ramaphosa
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
-
Alleged Thembalethu rapist (28) dies in custody
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.