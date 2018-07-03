Land hearings: Committee battles to cater for 11 official languages

Chairperson of the Review Committee Luis Nzimande says Parliament is working to ensure all languages are catered for.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee says its battling to cater for all 11 official languages in the land expropriation hearings.

The parliamentary delegation is in Welkom, Free State, to listen to oral submissions on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

They’ve invited all South Africans to share their views during a nationwide roadshow over the next month.

When oral submissions started in the city hall, more than 10 people took to the podium to express their views, five spoke in Sesotho and a translator was provided.

However, when the first Afrikaans speaker stood to give his submission no translator could be found, causing tensions.

A resident said: “Parliament must translate… this is your process.”

“What you saw with the first person who spoke Afrikaans, is that the person was delayed. What’s difficult in this process is to cater for the 11/12 languages.”

Proceedings have now been completed in Welkom and the committee will now move to Phuthaditjhaba, where Nzimande says finding the right translators will be prioritised.