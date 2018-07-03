Motorists urged to be cautious on icy Joburg CBD roads
Several accidents have already been reported this morning since the cold snap hit Gauteng late last night.
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is appealing to motorists to drive cautiously due to ice on roads.
The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says: “Because of ice on the road surface at Rissik Street and Wolmarans Street in the Joburg CBD, there’s already accidents. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
“There’s also icy road in Hillbrow where cars are skidding off the road and motorists are also urged drive carefully. Officers have been deployed to control the situation and JRA is also called to help maintain roads.”
ALERT::⚠️ Innercity is experiencing high volume of traffic due to the fact that certain streets are closed due to ice on road and they are slippery.— Jo'burg Metro Police (@JMPDSafety) July 3, 2018
EMS and JRA will assist to clean the streets
- Wolmarans &Rissik closed
-Abel &Joe slovo Frozen
- Saratoga and Joe slovo pic.twitter.com/dawxAQxMPp
#BuyaMthetho— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) July 3, 2018
In the early hours @JMPDSafety in action- keeping the @CityofJoburgZA residents safe. pic.twitter.com/YidHOsLv4E
