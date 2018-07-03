Ipid reiterates call for independence from police minister

Ipid’s head of litigation Viceroy Maoka made a number of proposals to the committee which support the changes to the Ipid Act.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has repeated its call for greater independence from the police minister.

The police watchdog was making further submissions before Parliament’s police committee on Tuesday on the Ipid Amendment Bill.

The amendments to the Ipid Act follow a 2017 Constitutional Court ruling directing Parliament to amend the legislation as it gave the police minister too much power to suspend or remove the head of the police watchdog.

The head of the Ipid must enjoy the same protection as the head of the Hawks, whose removal or suspension requires a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

“It means when the executive director must be suspended, the two-thirds majority must be obtained from the National Assembly. As far as proposals, we align ourselves with those submissions in terms of the removal, suspension and disciplining of the executive director.”

Lawson Naidoo, the executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), has also supported the amendments.

“As Casac we support the proposed amends to the Ipid Amendment Bill as they have been tabled. We believe that these amendments give effect to the judgement of the Constitution Court.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)