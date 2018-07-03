Ipid reiterates call for independence from police minister
Ipid’s head of litigation Viceroy Maoka made a number of proposals to the committee which support the changes to the Ipid Act.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has repeated its call for greater independence from the police minister.
The police watchdog was making further submissions before Parliament’s police committee on Tuesday on the Ipid Amendment Bill.
The amendments to the Ipid Act follow a 2017 Constitutional Court ruling directing Parliament to amend the legislation as it gave the police minister too much power to suspend or remove the head of the police watchdog.
The head of the Ipid must enjoy the same protection as the head of the Hawks, whose removal or suspension requires a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.
Ipid’s head of litigation Viceroy Maoka made a number of proposals to the committee which support the changes to the act.
“It means when the executive director must be suspended, the two-thirds majority must be obtained from the National Assembly. As far as proposals, we align ourselves with those submissions in terms of the removal, suspension and disciplining of the executive director.”
Lawson Naidoo, the executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), has also supported the amendments.
“As Casac we support the proposed amends to the Ipid Amendment Bill as they have been tabled. We believe that these amendments give effect to the judgement of the Constitution Court.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Kentucky woman posing with slain giraffe sparks online outrage
-
Western Cape’s average dam level now at 41.5%
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
-
Stop inquiries or face legal action - Moyane tells Ramaphosa
-
Accused Verulam rapist threatens stepdaughter
-
Wellington man arrested after missing woman’s body found
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.