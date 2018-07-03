Heideveld man (23) robbed, stabbed to death

The police's Frederick Van Wyk says the man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been stabbed to death during a robbery in Heideveld. He was making his way to work shortly before 7 am on Tuesday.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk says the 23-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“This morning at about 06h50, a 23-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery on Mountain Road in Heideveld. According to our reports, the man was on his way to work when he was confronted by unidentified males who threatened him. And when he resisted, they stabbed him in the chest.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)