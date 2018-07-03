Hearings into Cape taxi violence conclude this week

Nine Western Cape taxi associations are trying to ease tensions, along with transport authorities.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department says hearings probing recent taxi violence in Cape Town will be completed by Friday.

At least 15 people have been killed in taxi-related shootings in the past several months.

Provincial Transport MEC Donald Grant called for the hearings, which included a number of taxi associations.

“Route invasions is at the core of this issue and a fight for the market share. It comes from those nine associations throughout the Western Cape.”

Grant says a provisional report is expected by tomorrow.

He says all major taxi associations last month agreed to assist in ending violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to close routes if tensions persist.

