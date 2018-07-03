Hearings into Cape taxi violence conclude this week
Nine Western Cape taxi associations are trying to ease tensions, along with transport authorities.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department says hearings probing recent taxi violence in Cape Town will be completed by Friday.
Nine taxi associations are trying to ease tensions, along with transport authorities.
At least 15 people have been killed in taxi-related shootings in the past several months.
Provincial Transport MEC Donald Grant called for the hearings, which included a number of taxi associations.
“Route invasions is at the core of this issue and a fight for the market share. It comes from those nine associations throughout the Western Cape.”
Grant says a provisional report is expected by tomorrow.
He says all major taxi associations last month agreed to assist in ending violence.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to close routes if tensions persist.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.