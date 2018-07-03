Gauteng temperatures expected to drop to below zero

2017 was the second-worst year on record for tropical tree loss
World
The current cold front is expected to bring freezing weather for the rest of the week.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents are in for another chilly evening with temperatures around the province expected to drop to the minus mark.
The current cold front is expected to bring freezing weather for the rest of the week.
South African Weather Service forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said: “Cold conditions are expected to come back. Night time temperatures are going to fall below zero again. In Vereeniging temperatures will be from -3/16, Soweto -2/16, and going to Johannesburg it will be -1/17.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.