Gauteng temperatures expected to drop to below zero

The current cold front is expected to bring freezing weather for the rest of the week.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents are in for another chilly evening with temperatures around the province expected to drop to the minus mark.

South African Weather Service forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said: “Cold conditions are expected to come back. Night time temperatures are going to fall below zero again. In Vereeniging temperatures will be from -3/16, Soweto -2/16, and going to Johannesburg it will be -1/17.”

