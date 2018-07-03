Eskom says no load shedding planned amid cold weather
Several areas in and around Joburg have been experiencing power outages on Tuesday. However, Eskom says at this stage the national grid is coping.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s currently meeting electricity demand across the country and despite the low temperatures there’s no intention of implementing load shedding at this stage.
However, several areas in and around Johannesburg have been experiencing power outages on Tuesday.
This is a localised problem that City Power is dealing with.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says at this stage the national grid is coping.
“We don’t have any major problems on our system. As a matter of fact, on Monday night with the cold front beginning to bite on many parts of the country, we were generating about 36,000 megawatts and the demand on the system was of course about 32,000. So, we’re seating comfortably with a reserve of 4,000 megawatts.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
