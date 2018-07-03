Popular Topics
Eskom: Process to appoint new coal supplier taking longer than expected

The power utility has been experiencing coal shortages at some of its power stations in recent months.

FILE: The Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za
FILE: The Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it's still negotiating coal prices with several mining companies before bringing on board a new supplier.

The power utility has been experiencing coal shortages at some of its power stations in recent months.

However, it’s been diverting excess coal to the stations that are running low to ensure they continue operating.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the process to appoint a new supplier is taking longer than expected.

“We are still negotiating with them to reduce the prices. We have other old contracts that are still continuing, we are tracking coal for these power stations... [and sending the excess coal] to the six that are experiencing difficulties.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

