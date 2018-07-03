Eskom: Joburg may still experience blackouts due to ageing infrastructure

Today's cold temperatures may also put the power grid under pressure as the electricity demand is likely to increase.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says the power system remains stable for now but Johannesburg residents may still experience rolling blackouts apparently due to ageing infrastructure.

South Africans have experienced load shedding which is implemented nationwide but 'load rotation' in Johannesburg may become more frequent as City Power struggles to keep supplying the city.

Since 2008, South Africans were introduced to load shedding nationwide when Eskom didn't have enough generating capacity to meet electricity demand.

But now it seems that municipalities will be implementing this initiative, City Power in Joburg calls it 'load rotation' when it doesn't have enough electricity to supply the entire city.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says this isn't a nationwide issue.

Eskom says it has put measures in place to avoid load shedding in the next few weeks especially on days when temperatures plummet but load shedding remains a risk if it experiences unforeseen technical issues.