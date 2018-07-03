Eskom: Joburg may still experience blackouts due to ageing infrastructure
Today's cold temperatures may also put the power grid under pressure as the electricity demand is likely to increase.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says the power system remains stable for now but Johannesburg residents may still experience rolling blackouts apparently due to ageing infrastructure.
South Africans have experienced load shedding which is implemented nationwide but 'load rotation' in Johannesburg may become more frequent as City Power struggles to keep supplying the city.
Today's cold temperatures may also put the power grid under pressure as the electricity demand is likely to increase.
Since 2008, South Africans were introduced to load shedding nationwide when Eskom didn't have enough generating capacity to meet electricity demand.
But now it seems that municipalities will be implementing this initiative, City Power in Joburg calls it 'load rotation' when it doesn't have enough electricity to supply the entire city.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says this isn't a nationwide issue.
Eskom says it has put measures in place to avoid load shedding in the next few weeks especially on days when temperatures plummet but load shedding remains a risk if it experiences unforeseen technical issues.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.