Delays expected on Metrorail's northern line in CT

One of Metrorail's trains snagged the overhead wires at Kraaifontein Station earlier on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Delays can still be expected on Metrorail's northern line after a train snagged overhead wires at Kraaifontein Station on Tuesday morning.

Commuters experienced hold ups of 60 minutes and longer.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “One of our trains snagged the overhead wires at Kraaifontein Station earlier this morning. During Transnet’s service recovery period, the inbound traffic from Worcester, Wellington and Kraaifontein were re-routed via Muldersvlei. Outbound traffic has resumed between Kraaifontein and Muldersvlei.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)