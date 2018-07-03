DA tells Lennit Max to resign following new role
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has urged Lennit Max to walk away from the DA.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has told Lennit Max to do the honourable thing and resign following his appointment as special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele.
The former Western Cape police commissioner and Community Safety MEC has resigned as a member of the provincial legislature but says he does not need to resign from the party.
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has urged Max to walk away from the DA.
“All I’m saying is if he has any integrity as he always claims to have he must do the honourable thing and resign as a member of the DA.”
The former provincial police commissioner says there is nothing wrong with serving national government while being a member of an opposition party.
“I resigned as a member of provincial Parliament because I cannot hold two positions. I am very, very proud to be associated with minister Cele in the ministry of police in this country.”
Max is yet to give reasons as to why he accepted the national government post.
Popular in Politics
-
‘Hlongwa must pay back R7.2m spent on house bought with proceeds of crime'
-
Mkhize says Holomisa’s VBS bank claims ‘totally’ untrue
-
ANC calls on SABC to promote balanced reporting ahead of elections
-
Moyane says disciplinary inquiry is 'manifestly oppressive'
-
[CARTOON] Malema Applies the Pencil Test
-
EFF drafting legislation to insource all govt workers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.