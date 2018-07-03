DA tells Lennit Max to resign following new role

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has urged Lennit Max to walk away from the DA.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has told Lennit Max to do the honourable thing and resign following his appointment as special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The former Western Cape police commissioner and Community Safety MEC has resigned as a member of the provincial legislature but says he does not need to resign from the party.

“All I’m saying is if he has any integrity as he always claims to have he must do the honourable thing and resign as a member of the DA.”

The former provincial police commissioner says there is nothing wrong with serving national government while being a member of an opposition party.

“I resigned as a member of provincial Parliament because I cannot hold two positions. I am very, very proud to be associated with minister Cele in the ministry of police in this country.”

Max is yet to give reasons as to why he accepted the national government post.