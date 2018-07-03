Culpable homicide: Gerrie Nel believes there’s strong case against Duduzane Zuma
The National Prosecuting Authority initially declined to charge Zuma but reviewed the decision after Nel announced he would pursue the case.
JOHANNESBURG - Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel says he is pleased there is a chance for justice to be served in the culpable homicide case against Duduzane Zuma.
The car of former President Jacob Zuma’s son collided with a taxi on the M1 highway in 2014, which led to the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) initially declined to charge Zuma but reviewed the decision after Nel announced he would pursue the case.
Nel believes there is a strong case against Zuma.
“I’m very glad for the family that there’ll be justice after all and I’m very satisfied that our formal application made it impossible for the NPA to confirm their earlier decision.”
Nel hopes the families of the victims will now receive better treatment from the NPA.
“When we approached the families last year they didn’t even know that there was a decision taken not to prosecute Mr Zuma. Whereas Mr Zuma was informed immediately on the day that the NPA took a decision to not prosecute.”
Zuma has been summoned to appear in court on 12 July.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
