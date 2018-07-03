Court bid to stop strike by Sassa employees postponed
Legal counsel representing Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has argued that should the employees continue their work stoppage, it will affect Sassa’s constitutional obligation.
JOHANNESBURG - An urgent application to try and stop the strike by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees has been rolled over to Wednesday to verify whether the workers fall under essential services.
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu approached the Labour Court arguing that the strike will impact Sassa’s capacity to administer the payment of grants.
Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) are demanding salary increases.
Judge Hamilton Cele has asked that both legal representatives from Sassa and the PSA provide him with the exact job functions of the striking workers.
He says this is to determine to what extent millions of South Africans who are dependent on social grants will be affected by his court order.
Legal counsel representing Shabangu has argued that should the employees continue their work stoppage, it will affect Sassa’s constitutional obligation.
Lawyers for the PSA, however, say most of their members are not in charge of the actual payment of grants to beneficiaries as that service is outsourced by Sassa.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
