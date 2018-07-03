City of Ekurhuleni warns road users of veld fires

The city says lives have been lost in the past due to cars piling up on the freeways as a result of these fires.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country in the grip of a cold front this week, the City of Ekurhuleni is warning road users to be aware of veld fires.

Motorists are being urged not to try and drive through thick smoke.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Service's spokesperson Willaim Ntladi said: “We are pleading with the motorists, even the people who are walking alongside the major freeways, together with the major routes, to not throw out lit cigarettes butts outside as the vegetation is quite dry.”

