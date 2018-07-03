City of Ekurhuleni warns road users of veld fires
The city says lives have been lost in the past due to cars piling up on the freeways as a result of these fires.
JOHANNESBURG - With the country in the grip of a cold front this week, the City of Ekurhuleni is warning road users to be aware of veld fires.
The city says lives have been lost in the past due to cars piling up on the freeways as a result of these fires.
Motorists are being urged not to try and drive through thick smoke.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Service's spokesperson Willaim Ntladi said: “We are pleading with the motorists, even the people who are walking alongside the major freeways, together with the major routes, to not throw out lit cigarettes butts outside as the vegetation is quite dry.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Culpable homicide: Gerrie Nel believes there’s strong case against Duduzane Zuma
-
Western Cape’s average dam level now at 41.5%
-
Kentucky woman posing with slain giraffe sparks online outrage
-
‘Prices keep going up, but salaries aren't increasing'
-
Stop inquiries or face legal action - Moyane tells Ramaphosa
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.