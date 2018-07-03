City of CT to provide overnight shelter for 230 homeless people
The city will on Tuesday open what it calls a 'safe space' for people sleeping rough.
CAPE TOWN - With shelters for the homeless in Cape Town filled to capacity, any further relief would be welcomed.
The City of Cape Town will on Tuesday open what it calls a “safe space” for people sleeping rough.
The municipality's JP Smith explains: “Effectively here you have a scenario where you have a place to sleep, it’s roofed and secure. There are toilets and showers… And we have repurposed council services like the health department and others.”
The pilot project is a first for Cape Town and aims to provide overnight shelter for up to 230 street people at a facility underneath the Culemborg Bridge on the Foreshore.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
