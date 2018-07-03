Police still searching for Dawn Basdeo's body

Dawn Basdeo’s husband Prem Basdeo has been charged with her murder and is in the process of applying for bail in the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

PRETORIA – Brooklyn police are still searching for the body of a woman who went missing more than three weeks ago.

He has also been charged with perjury for allegedly lying to police when he reported his wife missing.

Brooklyn police say Prem has taken detectives to several pointing out locations around Pretoria, but they have not yet found his wife's body.

Last week, detectives were searching fields in the Waterkloof area, but without any luck.

The police’s Colette Weilbach declined to confirm whether Prem has confessed to the crime, saying this aspect is part of their investigation.

Prem’s attorney told the Pretoria Magistrates Court last week during his bail application that the absence of a body meant the charge of murder against his client is premature.

The matter was postponed until 20 July.