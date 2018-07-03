ANC welcomes appointment of Lennit Max as Cele’s advisor
Max gave up his seat in the Western Cape legislature but remains a member of the DA, something which has irked the party.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the appointment of former Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of the Provincial Legislature Lennit Max as special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele.
The ANC says just because Max is to advise the police ministry, doesn't mean he intends joining the party.
But the ANC would welcome him with open arms, says the party.
The ANC's Khaya Magaxa says the DA-led Western Cape government has failed its citizens.
He says since the DA took over the province in 2009, crime has escalated.
“I mean he has given himself to the DA to find ways in dealing with crime but nobody listened to him. We are concerned about that because it’s a province where it’s supposed to be looking for any person with expertise who would want to assist.”
Max is a former provincial police commission and community safety MEC.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
